Turkey of the week: TalkTalk gets it wrong with real people

What happened to all those charming moments we saw when the "This stuff matters" campaign broke last year? This time we are shown mum and dad sitting (apart) at home while half-heartedly lip-syncing to music…. and that’s as vivid a description as one can muster. I fear anyone who is able to maintain interest in it for a full 30 seconds will be left as bewildered and in need of a holiday as I was.

Brand: TalkTalk

Title: Nights in. They matter

Agency: CHI & Partners

Client: David Parslow, marketing director