The cool summer vibes and tastefully coloured aesthetic of this dreamscape full of good-looking, well-dressed young people tick all the cliché boxes. But the way the oversized hipster shades open like car windows makes me think of a chilling Black Mirror-esque future I don’t want to be part of.

Brand: Toyota CH-R

Title: Reflections

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi London

Client: Andrew Cullis, marketing director