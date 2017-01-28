Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Turner International invests in Copa90 owner

Turner International, the American media company that owns CNN, has acquired a minority stake in Bigballs Media, which specialises in digital media sports.

Aksel van der Wal: head of digital ventures and innovation (picture credit: Turner International)
Aksel van der Wal: head of digital ventures and innovation (picture credit: Turner International)

Bigballs Media, the owner of football platform Copa90, will use the investment to push international expansion and its data capabilities. It aims to "fully establish Copa90 as the definitive football youth media brand".

The acquisition means Turner and Bigballs Media will be able to make use of each others capabilities. Bigballs Media will create branded content for Turner as well as third parties, including sponsorship.

It adds to Turner's existing digital sports brand Bleacher Report, which covers sports news.

The deal was struck by Tuner’s Digital Ventures & Innovation Group, which was formed to search for such opportunities.

Turner's parent company Time Warner is in the process of being acquired by AT&T.

Aksel van der Wal, head of digital ventures and innovation, will take a place on Bigballs Media’s board of directors. Alex Vargas, chief operating officer at Bleacher Report, will become a board observer.

Tom Thirlwall, chief executive at BBM, said the deal means the company can expand its commercial teams in Europe and the US.

Van der Wal said: "We see really exciting opportunities to work with Bigballs Media in developing creative ways to engage new audiences, in particular expanding our growing touchpoints with millennials while also offering innovative new platforms for advertisers.

"It is exactly the kind of forward-looking partnership we hope to establish more of."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

2 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

3 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

4 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

5 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

6 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe amid transparency concerns

Share0 shares

7 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

8 Grey and Mindshare open personalised live ad arm

Share0 shares

9 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

10 A view from Dave Trott: Data can't think

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

3 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

4 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Key learnings from ABC Interaction: Trust, challenges and the future

Key learnings from ABC Interaction: Trust, challenges and the future

Turner International invests in Copa90 owner

Turner International invests in Copa90 owner

Heineken extends Champions League football sponsorship

Heineken extends Champions League football sponsorship

Director Refn to co-chair Brand Film Festival jury

Director Refn to co-chair Brand Film Festival jury

George & Dragon picks up Highways England

George & Dragon picks up Highways England

More