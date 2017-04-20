Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TV adspend growth stalls and forecast to shrink in 2017

Growth in TV adspend almost ground to a halt last year, new industry figures show, as the total UK market slowed to 3.7% growth, to £21.37bn.

TV adspend growth stalls and forecast to shrink in 2017

The latest Advertising Association/Warc Expenditure report shows a dramatic year-on-year decline in TV adspend last year to 0.2% or £5.28bn.

The TV market grew 7.3% in 2015, according to the previous AA/Warc report, which had forecast 5.1% growth for TV. 

Almost all TV advertising is comprised of spots, which shrank in 2016 by 0.5%, compared to 6.7% growth the year before. Broadcaster VoD spend grew by 13% last year, compared to 21% in 2015.

Today’s report forecasts TV adspend to shrink 0.5% in 2017. This comes after last month’s report by ITV that annual ad revenues had fallen for the first time since 2009.

The total adspend growth rate of 3.7% is half of the growth rate recorded in 2015 of 7.5%, while TV’s share of overall spend has held steady at 25% over the past decade.

Growth in UK adspend held steady in Q3 after the Brexit referendum in June, before reaching £5.8bn in the fourth quarter of 2016, a rise of 3.9% year-on-year and the highest grossing quarter on record.

In real terms, after accounting for inflation, UK adspend topped its pre-recession peak for the first time during both the final quarter and for 2016 as a whole. Forecasts for the next two years indicate continued growth of 2.5% in 2017 and 3.3% in 2018.

Digital formats continued to grow in 2016, with internet adspend up by 13.4% to £10.3bn, with mobile accounting for 99% of that growth. Mobile spend reached £3.9bn, with 86% of the current value of the mobile advertising market generated in just the past five years.

Digital accounted for 38% of the £1.1bn out of home advertising market in 2016, double the share digital recorded in 2012, while revenues from online ads were up for national newsbrands (+4.9% to £230m) for the fifth year running.

Cinema recorded 8% annual growth to £257m, while radio grew 5.4% to £646m in 2016. 

Stephen Woodford, chief executive at the Advertising Association, said: "Advertising has proved resilient to uncertainty and behind these numbers is a cutting edge, digital business in which Britain is a world-beater.

"As we work towards Brexit, we’re urging Government to support UK advertising and do more to unlock its potential to grow UK plc." 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign
Share
April 20, 2017 Simon Gwynn

1 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Carlsberg has hired Mads Mikkelsen, star of Casino Royale and TV series Hannibal, to feature in the lager brand's new campaign, "The Danish Way".

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

2 Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

3 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

4 Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

5 Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

6 Twitter compares Starbucks' #unicornfrappuccino to poop of Squatty Potty unicorn

Share0 shares

7 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

Share0 shares

8 Grey poaches Martin London's MD Browne

Share0 shares

9 The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Share0 shares

10 Share a Coke campaign returns with holiday twist

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

Just published

TV adspend growth stalls and forecast to shrink in 2017

TV adspend growth stalls and forecast to shrink in 2017

Alzheimer's Society calls for public to set aside differences to fight dementia

Alzheimer's Society calls for public to set aside differences to fight dementia

Medialink poaches Mondelez marketer Dana Anderson

Medialink poaches Mondelez marketer Dana Anderson

Leo Burnett hires Daniel Evans to bolster creative department

Leo Burnett hires Daniel Evans to bolster creative department

Yo! Sushi hires Luisa Fernandez to lead marketing

Yo! Sushi hires Luisa Fernandez to lead marketing

More