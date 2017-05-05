TV Licensing calls review of direct business

Proximity has handled the activity since 2002 and is repitching for the account.
The Omnicom agency's current contract was due to end in 2015 but TV Licensing extended it for a further 18 months.
The process is being run by the BBC’s procurement team through the Official Journal of the European Union.
Last year BBC TV Licensing ran a competition for animation students to illustrate some the most bizarre excuses people have made for not paying their licence fee (above).
A spokesman for TV Licensing said: "TV Licensing is currently undertaking a procurement process for a marketing and print services contract, to begin in 2018.
"We regularly review all contracts to ensure best value for money for licence fee payers and we will be running a fair, open and competitive procedure. Since 1991, costs as a proportion of income have halved, down from 6.2% in 1991 to 3.1% in 2015/16."