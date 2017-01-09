TV Planning Awards open for entries

Held in partnership with Campaign, the awards look to recognise and celebrate inspired uses of commercial TV. The deadline for entries in Friday, 10 March.

This is the ninth consecutive year of the TV Planning Awards. There are six award categories with a Grand Prix prize and other special prizes awarded at the discretion of the judges. The categories are:

Best use of ‘TV AND’

Best ongoing use of TV

Best newcomer to TV

Best use of sponsorship

Best use of content

Best use of TV innovation

"It goes without saying that the best planners will already have planned to enter these awards," said Tess Alps, Thinkbox’s chair and chair of the award judges. "But if you are sitting on a brilliant use of TV in any of its forms and are not planning on entering, then you are not only depriving yourself of deserved glory, you are depriving the industry of the opportunity to learn from your excellence. So whether it is the white heat of pure self-interest or the warm glow of professional benevolence, you have all the motivation you need."

The awards are free to enter at www.thinkbox.tv/planningawards