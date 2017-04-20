Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Twitter ad revenue decline worsens

Twitter reported a worsening decline in ad revenue today, despite a growth in user numbers, as promoted tweets and direct response ad formats got weaker at pulling in spend.

Twitter ad revenue decline worsens

The US messaging service, which is still yet to make a profit after 11 years, posted first quarter 2017 earnings of $548m (£427m) – a drop of 8% year on year.

Advertising revenue was $474m – down 11% year on year – while there was a 13% drop in US earnings, which was barely mitigated by a 2% year-on-year increase in international revenue to $208m.

This means Twitter’s ad revenue is down 26% compared to the previous quarter, when it pulled in $638m (while total revenue was $717m).

Video continues to be Twitter’s single largest revenue-generating ad format, the company said in a letter to shareholders, with "strong growth" in pre-roll and live-streaming offset by decline in traditional promoted tweets and direct response ad formats.

Meanwhile, total ad engagements have more than doubled (up 139%) year on year, driven by higher video views and ad impressions.

However, earnings did beat Wall Street expectations of $512m revenue for the quarter. Twitter announced net income of $82m, or 11 cents per share, compared to an expected 1 cent a share. 

Monthly active users were 328 million for the quarter – up 6% year on year and 3% compared to the previous quarter. However, it still lags behind the likes of Facebook, which pulled in 1.86 billion monthly active users last quarter.

Twitter has attempted to woo advertisers with new content deals with media owners, including Sky Sports, Time Inc, and Condé Nast and said it streamed more than 800 hours of "live premium video" in the first three months of the year.

Of these, more than half (51%) were sport. 35% was news and politics, and 14% was entertainment.

The ad revenue outlook for the rest of the year may not be much better, Twitter warned in its letter.

The company said in a statement: "We continue to expect advertising revenue growth to continue to meaningfully lag that of audience growth in 2017, including in Q2."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign
Share
April 20, 2017 Simon Gwynn

1 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Carlsberg has hired Mads Mikkelsen, star of Casino Royale and TV series Hannibal, to feature in the lager brand's new campaign, "The Danish Way".

Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

2 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

3 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

4 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

5 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

6 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

7 Twitter compares Starbucks' #unicornfrappuccino to poop of Squatty Potty unicorn

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Share0 shares

9 Why T-Mobile is teaming up with Gorillaz to tear down the walls between the virtual world and reality

Share0 shares

10 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

9 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

Brands take note: mums notice details like the size of crumpet holes

Brands take note: mums notice details like the size of crumpet holes

Bringing together magic and machines: IPA's Golding shares her vision for advertising

Bringing together magic and machines: IPA's Golding shares her vision for advertising

Twitter ad revenue decline worsens

Twitter ad revenue decline worsens

P&G plans $2bn in marketing spend savings as net sales drop

P&G plans $2bn in marketing spend savings as net sales drop

John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

More