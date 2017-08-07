Twitter creators join global video relay from Sydney to Vancouver

The "Every character matters" relay will feature more than 24 hours of continuous content made by 40 creators across ten countries and 14 cities. It began today in Australia with pop singer Tom Jay Williams on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and will end in Vancouver at 2.30pm Pacific Standard Time with photographer Dr Christian Sasse sharing a pre-eclipse solar telescope broadcast.

UK creators will take their turn posting new videos between 1pm and 4pm today. They will include Roly West, LGBT activist and body modification champion; gif artist Kate Bones; YouTubers PetesJams, Lewys and Hannah Whitton; body positivity activist Felicity Hayward; and fashion and lifestyle blogger Mariette Immaculate.

The relay will spread to Melbourne, Tokyo, Singapore, Jakarta, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Sao Paulo, Toronto, New York, Mexico City and Denver.

Twitter has also introduced a new emoji for the #EveryCharacterMatters hashtag.

The global relay follows a week-long live showcase that Twitter hosted in India in 2016. It is part of the "See every side" brand campaign that launched in June to highlight Twitter’s role as a platform for diverse voices.