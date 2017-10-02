Twitter to launch in-stream video ads in the UK

Twitter first launched in-stream video ads in the US in April this year as it ramped up its investment in video and content.

The offering allows brands to have in-stream ads around premium content.

Twitter has been testing in-stream video ads in the UK since July in partnership with more than 260 publisher accounts including Sky, ESPN, football clubs such as Manchester City and Arsenal, Global, Bauer Media, Huffington Post and Viacom, as well as global publishing partners such as Mashable, Bloomberg and Business Insider.

"In-stream video ads give brands a superb opportunity to align with premium quality, brand-safe broadcast and publisher video at real scale," said Lucy O’Dwyer, Twitter’s EMEA head of video solutions.

PayPal, which has been an early partner for Twitter's in-stream videos, said: "Twitter in-stream gave us an opportunity to align PayPal to TV quality content and deliver it to our target market with performance that exceeded expectations."

Twitter is also expected to announce the UK's first original live programming deal tomorrow during the IAB Upfronts event.