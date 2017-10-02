Emily Tan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Twitter and Popbuzz are launching an original live show

Twitter UK has partnered with Global to launch its an original live programming show with PopBuzz.

Global's Ubaghs announcing the launch of Popbuzz's weekly Twitter show
Global's Ubaghs announcing the launch of Popbuzz's weekly Twitter show

#PopBuzzPresents will be a weekly 30-minute music show, broadcast live from Twitter’s central London HQ.

Focusing on a millennial audience, #PopBuzzPresents will present an opportunity for brands to reach audiences by sponsoring premium video content at scale, Charles Ubaghs, head of social at Global said at Twitter's 2017 IAB Digital Upfronts event today.

"Premium quality, brand-safe live content is a real priority for Twitter, with more than 1,200 hours shown in Q2 2017 alone, reaching 55 million unique viewers (up from 600 hours as recently as Q4 2016)," David Wilding, Twitter’s director of planning, added. 

To pair with this ramping up of content, Twitter also announced the launch of in-stream video advertising in the UK

As part of this launch, Twitter discussed several advertising opportunities:

Sports

Twitter confirmed its partnership with BT Sport for the Champions League and its show, The Score, which will be streamed live on Twitter every week during the 2017/18 Premier League season. 

BT Sport and Twitter are also partnering for The Ashes taking place in Australia in November.  BT Sport will be providing in-game clips and match highlights of the cricket test matches between England and Australia.

There will also be a package available for the England Rugby Autumn Internationals with Sky Sports in November that focuses on real-time, in-game highlights. 

Twitter also confimed the continuation of it deal with Sky to live-stream the Premier League transfer deadline days next year in January and August.

Lynx has already signed on as brand partner for the match between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev on 28 October.  Sky Sports will be providing the clips from the week leading up to the the fight and we are delighted to announce that Lynx will be the brand partner.

Entertainment

Besides #PopBuzzPresents, Twitter is also working with Bauer on a bespoke sponsorship package with Empire magazine to provide exclusive live access at the premiere Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including interviews at the junket and in-depth analysis of the new movie.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Muhammad Ali: an infinite influencer

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

Muhammad Ali: an infinite influencer

AGENCY
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Promoted

October 02, 2017

Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

MEDIA
Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

Promoted

October 02, 2017
Ocean

Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

MEDIA
Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

Promoted

September 28, 2017

Engage 2017: creating the future, together.