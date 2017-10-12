Twitter promises 'aggressive' rules on inappropriate content

Dorsey: attempts to prevent voices being silenced on Twitter has been the company’s top priority this year

Founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey revealed new rules were incoming to help tackle "unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorifies violence".

His announcement came on 13 October after the #WomenBoycottTwitter hashtag began trending due to a backlash over the temporary suspension from Twitter of Rose McGowan, one of the alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein.

In a thread on Twitter Dorsey said attempts to prevent voices being silenced on Twitter has been the company’s top priority this year and he believes the company has "made a lot of progress".

He went on to say: "Today we saw voices silencing themselves and voices speaking out because we’re *still* not doing enough.

"We’ve been working intensely over the past few months and focused today on making some critical decisions."

The decisions include a "more aggressive stance" about rules on Twitter and how the company enforces them.

Dorsey said the new rules will start rolling out in the next few weeks and the company will share more about the rules this week.