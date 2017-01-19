Eimear Lambe
Added 22 minutes ago
How long?
7-10 minutes

Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

2016 was a transformative year for Twitter, with no shortage of interesting moments that broke and took shape there.

Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

We saw brands evolve their use of the platform. Many moved away from using Twitter primarily as an engagement channel, to embracing our video offering as the centerpiece of big brand campaigns, with clever engagement pieces laid on top. This has helped drive the 220x growth in video views that we’ve seen, as video becomes the lead vehicle for brands and publishers alike to connect with their audiences.

Within video, there have been some interesting trends to take shape in 2016 – including further partnerships with content creators through Twitter’s Niche offering, greater innovation with live video through Periscope, and premium video sponsorship initiatives through Twitter Amplify. Beyond video, we continue to be blown away by the ways our partners are making use of creative tools on Twitter.  

To illustrate these trends, we’ve taken a look at ten of the biggest campaigns of the year, as determined by the volume of Tweets mentioning the main campaign hashtag. This isn’t an exhaustive method, but a good indication of the types of campaigns that got people talking last year.

We hope this recap inspires your thinking for 2017.

@XboxUK #GearsOfWar4

The gaming community is massive on Twitter – and happens to be a hugely passionate audience, willing to get involved in creative campaigns. Xbox gets this and absolutely smashed it with last year’s launch of #GearsOfWar4, sparking over 700K mentions of the hashtag.

To spark usage of the hashtag and create excitement pre-launch, Xbox partnered with Twitter on a custom ethat would fire in conjunction with #GearsOfWar4. 

Xbox also used Periscope in two interesting ways – first to put the game in people’s hands by streaming a high quality version of the prologue. And secondly Xbox broadcast from a top secret location where grime rapper (and Gears of War fan) @JmeBBK was waiting to play the new game and give away prizes to the first person to show up. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row
Share January 19, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

Academy, Blink, Rattling Stick and RSA Films are among 15 production companies that have hit out at the IPA's suggestion that ad agencies should be allowed to compete against them in the same pitch.

Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

2 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry

3 I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry

George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

4 George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

A view from Dave Trott: Data is a burning issue

5 A view from Dave Trott: Data is a burning issue

6 IPA and production company row gathers steam

Share0 shares

7 Tesco hires Mindshare's Nick Ashley as first head of media

Share0 shares

8 Russell Ramsey to leave JWT

Share0 shares

9 Bedwood and Silcox open creative shop

Share0 shares

10 Advertisers can now target YouTube ads with data from Google Accounts

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

5 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

6 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

9 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

Weavers steps down from Initiative to found consultancy Godmother

Weavers steps down from Initiative to found consultancy Godmother

Advertising Week Europe brings in Town Hall for fifth anniversary

Advertising Week Europe brings in Town Hall for fifth anniversary

Movers and shakers: BBH, Deliveroo, Tesco, JWT, MediaCom, Anomaly and more

Movers and shakers: BBH, Deliveroo, Tesco, JWT, MediaCom, Anomaly and more

Deliveroo hires first UK marketing director

Deliveroo hires first UK marketing director

More