Emily Tan
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Twitter trials double-length tweets

Twitter will start testing increasing its character-limit per tweet to 280 with 5% of is users, but only for some languages.

Twitter trials double-length tweets

This stems from the insight that in languages like Japanese, Korean, and Chinese you can convey about double the amount of information in one character as you can in many other languages, like English, Spanish, Portuguese, or French.

In a joint blog post by Twitter's Aliza Rosen, product manager and Ikuhiro Ihara, senior software engineer, Twitter unveiled that it was testing the 280-character limit on "languages impacted by cramming". Or, every language that is not Japanese, Chinese or Korean. 

"We want every person around the world to easily express themselves on Twitter," the post said. "Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people Tweeting in English, but it is not for those Tweeting in Japanese. Also, in all markets, when people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting – which is awesome!"

Twitter also found that only a small percentage of Tweets sent in Japanese have 140 characters (0.4%), but in English it is 9%. Further, most Japanese Tweets are 15 characters while most English Tweets are 34.

"Twitter is about brevity. It's what makes it such a great way to see what's happening. Tweets get right to the point with the information or thoughts that matter. That is something we will never change," the post said. 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Freelance Survey: Have your say and win £150 Amazon voucher

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

Freelance Survey: Have your say and win £150 Amazon voucher

MEDIA
Navigating influence in a post-truth world

Promoted

September 25, 2017

Navigating influence in a post-truth world

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

September 20, 2017

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MOST READ
TRENDING
Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy
Share
Added 39 hours ago Emily Tan

1 Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy

Unilever is unveiling a new framework for its marketers that will form the backbone of its brand strategies going forward.

We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

2 We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

3 Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

4 TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

5 'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

6 John Lewis pioneers Facebook's 360 shoppable ad

Share0 shares

7 Domino's unveils 'official food of everything' position in first ads by VCCP

Share0 shares

8 Barclaycard TV ad encourages wannabe hobbyists to spend money and 'start today'

Share0 shares

9 Uber loses licence in London

Share0 shares

10 American Airlines and MediaCom debut geofencing in motion ad campaign

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Why creative people have lost their way
Shares0

4 Why creative people have lost their way

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

5 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

6 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

7 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

10 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares