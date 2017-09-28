Gideon Spanier
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Twitter UK revenue growth slows to 4% with sales of £79.4m

Twitter's UK revenue growth slowed sharply last year with turnover up 4% to £79.4m compared to a 31% increase a year earlier.

Twitter UK revenue growth slows to 4% with sales of £79.4m

Google and Facebook have been taking the lion’s share of digital ad growth in the last 12 months globally, although Twitter UK’s accounts made no mention of that.

Pre-tax profit fell to £2.7m from £3.4m. Twitter UK ran up £1.4m in restructuring expenses as part of a global cost-cutting drive at the end of 2016.

Staff numbers still rose to 187 during 2016 from 163 and Twitter UK took a £14.3m charge to cover share-based payment plans for employees.

The UK used to be Twitter’s biggest market after the US but Japan overtook it last year, the parent company has previously said in its accounts.

Twitter has 22 million monthly active users in the UK, according to ComScore.

The UK accounts are believed to offer only a partial picture of the British operation.

It is thought Twitter processes most of its ad sales in the UK, rather than Ireland, following a change in accounting practices in 2014.

The company made that move before the UK Treasury launched its diverted profits tax, dubbed a "Google tax", to curb offshore tax avoidance by tech companies.

Twitter has reported a 7% decline in global revenues to $1.1bn (£826m) in the first six months of 2017.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

MEDIA
Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
Ocean

Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

MEDIA
Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

Promoted

September 28, 2017

Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

September 28, 2017

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards