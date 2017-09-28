Two weeks to go to Media Week Awards with more than 40 companies in the running

Jess Burley, global chief executive of M/SIX, who is co-chair of the awards with Karen Stacey, chief executive of Digital Cinema Media, said: "In a rapidly changing, marketplace, this year’s entries were much more diverse and that made the judging even harder than in previous years."

PHD is defending its crown as Media Agency of the Year against Manning Gottlieb OMD, MediaCom, MEC, Goodstuff Communications and the7stars.

Acast, a podcast sales house which has only been operating in the UK for three years, is taking on some of the big guns from Channel 4, Clear Channel, Digital Cinema Media, ESI Media and Primesight for Sales Team of the Year.

DCM, ESI Media and Primesight have a second chance for glory in another top category, Media Brand of the Year, against Global, Instagram and Vice Media.

The 2017 Media Week Awards, the most prestigious awards in UK commercial media, feature 26 categories, including a new award, Best Use of Audio, that will be announced at the black tie dinner at Grosvenor House on Park Lane in London.

Other awards include the Grand Prix for best campaign and Rising Star at media owner and agency.

Find out more details about tickets at mediaweekawards.co.uk or contact Diana Gomez on 020 8267 4569 or email diana.gomez@haymarket.com