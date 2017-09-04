Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

The two 20-seconds ads, created by Wieden & Kennedy London, will air from 11 September and run until the end of November and introduce a new tagline: "It’s absurd what we do before Tyrrells get to you".

The first, "Very important potatoes" (above), airs on television, while another called "Fabulously curly" (below) will be launched on social media.

The ads play on the "absurd" lengths that the Herefordshire-based crisp maker will go to in order to make their crisps taste so delicious.

Aside from the quirky humour, which evoke echoes of the animations from Monty Python’s Flying Circus, the brand also promotes its provenance by centering the ads around Tyrrells Court Farm.

The £2.5m campaign brings to life the distinctive black and white characters from the crisp brand’s packaging. The ads feature a voiceover by actor and impressionist Peter Serafinowicz, who appears in the movies The Tick, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Shaun of the Dead.

The ads were created by Adam Newby, Will Wells and Greg Kouts and directed/produced by Dog & Rabbit.

Adam Draper, marketing director at Tyrrells, said: "As our first ever TV ad, we wanted to bring to life the quirky and irreverent nature of the Tyrrells brand but also explain why our crisps taste so absurdly good."