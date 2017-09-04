Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Tyrrells, the crisp brand, is launching its first TV advertising campaign today with a Monty Python-esque duo of spots.

The two 20-seconds ads, created by Wieden & Kennedy London, will air from 11 September and run until the end of November and introduce a new tagline: "It’s absurd what we do before Tyrrells get to you".

The first, "Very important potatoes" (above), airs on television, while another called "Fabulously curly" (below) will be launched on social media.

The ads play on the "absurd" lengths that the Herefordshire-based crisp maker will go to in order to make their crisps taste so delicious.

Aside from the quirky humour, which evoke echoes of the animations from Monty Python’s Flying Circus, the brand also promotes its provenance by centering the ads around Tyrrells Court Farm. 

The £2.5m campaign brings to life the distinctive black and white characters from the crisp brand’s packaging. The ads feature a voiceover by actor and impressionist Peter Serafinowicz, who appears in the movies The Tick, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Shaun of the Dead.  

The ads were created by Adam Newby, Will Wells and Greg Kouts and directed/produced by Dog & Rabbit.

Adam Draper, marketing director at Tyrrells, said: "As our first ever TV ad, we wanted to bring to life the quirky and irreverent nature of the Tyrrells brand but also explain why our crisps taste so absurdly good."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Intowow's new tech serves latency-free VPAID content for the first time.

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago

Video ad-serving that might actually work: the new app reality

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

BRANDS
Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

MEDIA
'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

Promoted

September 03, 2017

'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency
Share Added 41 hours ago Gideon Spanier

1 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Wavemaker will be the name of the WPP agency formed by the merger of MEC and Maxus.

Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

2 Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

3 Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

The secret to great creative is...account people?

4 The secret to great creative is...account people?

Your career is a collective effort

5 Your career is a collective effort

6 Warning lights are flashing amber about UK ad market

Share0 shares

7 O2 runs 'broken' billboards to show off screen replacement offer

Share0 shares

8 Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

Share0 shares

9 100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

Share0 shares

10 Sainsbury's Tu launches new brand position 'Be you' in first campaign by Portas

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

6 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

10 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares