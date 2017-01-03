Matthew Chapman
Uber accused by users of 'cashing in' on London Tube strike

Uber has been accused of "cashing in" on the Tube strike in London after commuters were hit by huge surges in pricing.

Disgruntled commuters have reacted angrily to the fares being quoted by Uber as they struggled to cope due to the lack of London Underground services.

Businessman Paul Bristow accused Uber of "cashing in" on the industrial action by charging increased fares.

However, Uber has defended itself by pointing out its system of surge pricing ensures people can book cars when needed.

A spokeswoman said: "Uber uses dynamic pricing to ensure that people can always book a car when they need it. The fare increases automatically, and only in response to real-time demand when there are not enough available cars.

"As all of the licensed driver who use the Uber app work independently, higher fares incentivise more drivers to go online so we can help more people get where they need to go. Without this pricing model there would simply be no cars available."

Another Twitter user Pali Jhita highlighted how Hailo, which is an app that hooks customers up with Black Cab drivers was offering significantly cheaper fare prices than Uber.

