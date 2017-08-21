Uber bookings surge but losses remain

The figure was also up 17% on the previous quarter. But despite the big growth in revenue, company's losses remained high: at $645m, they were down 9% on the previous quarter and down 14% year-on-year.

The number of trips taken in the quarter was up 150% on a year ago, while in developing markets – excluding China, which Uber pulled out of last year – they rose 250%.

The fact that the number of trips made is growing more quickly than the total value of bookings means that the cost of the average trip has fallen in the last year.

The figures, which do not have to be publicly disclosed since Uber is a private company, were reported by Axios.

Uber’s former chief executive Travis Kalanick resigned in June after the previous months had been dominated by scandals and negative coverage of the company’s corporate culture.

The brand launched its first UK TV ad, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, the same month.