Uber boss quits Trump's advisory board

After #DeleteUber campaign led 200,000 customers to leave the firm, Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick has quit president Donald Trump's economic advisory group.

Kalanick speaking at the Le Web conference in December 2013. (Image via Wikimedia Commons, CC by 2.0, by Dan Taylor/Heisenberg Media)
The board, which includes Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk, is due to meet Trump on Friday, reported the BBC. 

Uber has been facing mounting backlash from its client-base since it implemented surge pricing during a protest against Trump's immigration ban around John F Kennedy airport. 

Kalanic informed his employees yesterday about his decision. 

In a memo to staff seen by the BBC Kalanick said: "Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.

"Earlier today I spoke briefly with the president about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community," he wrote.  Kalanick added: "The implicit assumption that Uber (or I) was somehow endorsing the administration's agenda has created a perception-reality gap between who people think we are, and who we actually are."

Elon Musk's Tesla is the next advisory-board-linked firm targeted by online boycotts. Tesla fans are reportedly cancelling their Model 3 orders over Musk's connections to Trump. 

