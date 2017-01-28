Uber boss quits Trump's advisory board

Kalanick speaking at the Le Web conference in December 2013. (Image via Wikimedia Commons, CC by 2.0, by Dan Taylor/Heisenberg Media)

The board, which includes Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk, is due to meet Trump on Friday, reported the BBC.

Uber has been facing mounting backlash from its client-base since it implemented surge pricing during a protest against Trump's immigration ban around John F Kennedy airport.

Kalanic informed his employees yesterday about his decision.

In a memo to staff seen by the BBC Kalanick said: "Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.

"Earlier today I spoke briefly with the president about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community," he wrote. Kalanick added: "The implicit assumption that Uber (or I) was somehow endorsing the administration's agenda has created a perception-reality gap between who people think we are, and who we actually are."

Elon Musk's Tesla is the next advisory-board-linked firm targeted by online boycotts. Tesla fans are reportedly cancelling their Model 3 orders over Musk's connections to Trump.