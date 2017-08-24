Uber confirms Khosrowshahi as CEO

Khosrowshahi, who told US media about the appointment over the weekend, replaces co-founder Travis Kalanick who resigned in June after pressure from investors.

In a statement, Uber said Khosrowshahi would meet with staff for the first time today for an "all hands" meeting.

Among his first duties will be to improve the company’s work culture and diversity after allegations of sexual harassment prompted a scathing 13-page report about Uber.

Khosrowshahi has been chief executive at Expedia since 2005. The travel site now operates in more than 60 countries.

He came to the US when he was nine years old, after his family fled Iran on the eve of the Iranian revolution.

An Uber spokesman said: "We’re really fortunate to gain a leader with Dara’s experience, talent and vision.

"The board and the executive leadership team are confident that Dara is the best person to lead Uber into the future building world-class products, transforming cities, and adding value to the lives of drivers and riders around the world while continuously improving our culture and making Uber the best place to work."