Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Uber loses licence in London

Transport for London has refused to renew Uber's private hire licence to operate in London because it is "not fit and proper" and has demonstrated a "lack of corporate responsibility".

Uber: TfL has refused to renew its licence
Uber: TfL has refused to renew its licence

The decision will be a massive blow to the ride-hailing app business, which has faced mounting criticism over issues including its apparent failure to vet drivers.

Its current licence expires on 30 September, although it has 21 days to appeal, during which time it is allowed to continue operating.

TfL said in a statement: "TfL's regulation of London's taxi and private hire trades is designed to ensure passenger safety. Private hire operators must meet rigorous regulations, and demonstrate to TfL that they do so, in order to operate. TfL must also be satisfied that an operator is fit and proper to hold a licence.

"TfL has concluded that Uber London Limited is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence. TfL considers that Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications."

Tom Elvidge, general manager of Uber in London, said TfL and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had "caved in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice".

He continued: If this decision stands, it will put more than 40,000 licensed drivers out of work and deprive Londoners of a convenient and affordable form of transport.

"To defend the livelihoods of all those drivers, and the consumer choice of millions of Londoners who use our app, we intend to immediately challenge this in the courts."

Uber has looked to improve its image through marketing over the last 18 months, appointing Bartle Bogle Hegarty to handle its advertising in March 2016 and Manning Gottlieb OMD to its media. 

BBH's work has attempted to counter Uber’s bad publicity with emotionally warm ads. A June spot marked the brand’s UK TV debut with an ad that told the story of Grace and Miles on their first date.

Meanwhile, The London Taxi Drivers’ Association unsurprisingly welcomed TfL's decision, which it said was "long over overdue in the interest of public safety".

Steve McNamara, the LTDA’s general secretary, said: "The mayor has made the right call not to relicense Uber. Since it first came onto our streets Uber has broken the law, exploited its drivers and refused to take responsibility for the safety of passengers.

"We expect Uber will again embark on a spurious legal challenge against the mayor and TfL, and we will urge the court to uphold this decision. This immoral company has no place on London’s streets."

One of the issues TfL has with Uber is the possible use of Greyball, which it described as "software that can be used to block regulatory bodies from gaining full access to the app and prevent officials from undertaking regulatory or law enforcement duties".

Uber asserts that an "independent review" found that the software has "never been used or considered in the UK for the purposes cited by TfL" and that it had informed TfL of this.

However, TfL said Uber’s "approach to explaining the use of Greyball" demonstrated a lack of corporate responsibility.

A spokesman for Addison Lee said: "Today’s decision is a matter for Tfl and Uber. Addison Lee continues to operate as normal."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

September 20, 2017

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

Promoted

September 19, 2017

"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off Campaign's relaunch than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

2 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

3 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

4 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

OMD Worldwide: names Florian Adamski (left) chief executive and Colin Gottlieb chairman

5 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

6 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's shoots ad entirely with Snapchat Spectacles

Share0 shares

8 Fetch strikes back at Uber lawsuit and claims non-payment

Share0 shares

9 TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

Share0 shares

10 Publicis Groupe gives Steve King responsibility for entire UK business

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Why creative people have lost their way

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares