Olivia Parker
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Uber sues Dentsu's Fetch Media for 'fake clicks'

Uber filed a lawsuit against Fetch Media in San Francisco yesterday, suing the agency for a host of allegations including breach of contract, fraud and negligence.

Fetch Media founder James Connelly
Fetch Media founder James Connelly

Mobile specialist agency Fetch, which is headquartered in London but has an office in Hong Kong, where Uber is also a client, was acquired by Dentsu Aegis Network in 2014 for a deal reportedly worth around US$48 million.

Between 2015 and March 2017, when Uber suspended its partnership with Fetch, the agency was paid $82.5 million, according to court documents, and Uber is now seeking around half that amount in damages. Suspicions of fraud were apparently first raised early in the year when Uber asked Fetch to stop posting ads on all networks associated with Breitbart News, a far-right news and commentary website that famously supported Donald Trump's presidential campaign last year. Some 2,000 other brands have also removed ads from the site since the election due to Breitbart's controversial stance. 

Fetch claimed to have stopped posting the ads, but Uber was surprised to note that app download numbers—which determine how much it pays Fetch—remained largely the same. Downloads that Fetch claimed originated in clicks on other, unflagged sites, were in fact still coming from Breitbart.com, Uber discovered. 

Uber's suit also lays out further evidence of misconduct, stating, for example, that the agency failed to "pass back to Uber volume rebates, commissions, or discounts received from networks and publishers, causing Uber to overpay for mobile inventory and Fetch’s commission."

"Fetch was running a wild west of online advertising fraud, allowing Uber ads on websites we wanted nothing to do with, and fraudulently claiming credit for app downloads that happened without a customer ever clicking on an ad," said Uber in an emailed statement. 

Dentsu was not named in the lawsuit. Neither Fetch nor Uber responded to Campaign Asia-Pacific's requests for comment at the time of publication, nor has Fetch made any overall statement yet.

The allegations come a year after Fetch made public its attempts to avoid exactly such a disaster by teaming up with fraud detection firm Forensiq. At the time, Fetch CEO James Connelly said of the move: "Waiting for industry-wide governance and best practice is not an answer that creates our clients value quick enough. By leading the market and working with key partners like Forensiq, Fetch is already saving significant advertising dollars from fraudulent activity. By building new data into our buying process and enforcing more control with the supply chain of media, we are ensuring that we maintain competitive advantage and continue to deliver the very best solutions at the most optimal price."

This article first ran on Campaign Asia-Pacific

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
"The whole world is being digitised, we have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

Promoted

Added 20 hours ago

"The whole world is being digitised, we have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

MEDIA
Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

Promoted

September 15, 2017

Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

MEDIA
The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

Promoted

September 15, 2017

The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

MEDIA
How to beat short-termism

Promoted

September 14, 2017

How to beat short-termism

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure
Share September 14, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

Five WPP brand consultancies and design agencies, including Brand Union and The Partners, are being combined under a single brand.

Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

2 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

Publicis London's new creatives (L-R): Porto, Bold, Bustani

3 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

4 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

5 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

6 Why creative people have lost their way

Share0 shares

7 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares

8 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

9 Absolut issues creative call to arms for a better world

Share0 shares

10 How voice technology is changing everything for brands

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

10 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares