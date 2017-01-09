Uber teams up with Man Utd to offer match day content to fans

Uber: partnership with Man Utd follows campaign with Rogue One

The arrangement will also see the football club giant set up a dedicated Uber pick-up and drop off zone at Old Trafford.

The details of the content are to be confirmed, but a spokesman said they would include "behind-the scenes content" designed to augment the journey to and from the match, whether users are travelling to Old Trafford, or to a pub or other venue elsewhere in the world.

Uber last month announced a partnership with Disney around the release of Star Wars spin-off Rogue One that delivered content to riders during their journey, through the app.

Man Utd is often cited as the world’s most supported football club; a study carried out for the club in 2012 by Kantar suggested it had 659 million adult fans worldwide – more than twice the population of the USA.

The club’s group managing director, Richard Arnold, said: "Supporters will tell you that the journey to and from a game, whether they are watching it at Old Trafford or another venue on the other side of the world, is an important part of the matchday experience, contributing to the build-up and anticipation of the day.

"Working with Uber we will look to enhance this experience for our 659 million followers, both home and abroad, by bringing them the spirit of Old Trafford and Manchester United through various experiences and interactive campaigns."

Amy Friedlander Hoffman, head of business development – experiential marketing at Uber, added: "We’re thrilled to be partnering with Manchester United to not only make match day transportation more seamless, but to deliver fans incredible experiences throughout the season, no matter where they are supporting from."

Earlier this week, Uber unveiled Uber Trip Experiences, a developer feature that allows third party apps to push content to users through the Uber app during their journey.