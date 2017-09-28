Uber's new boss to meet with TfL

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi

On 22 September, Transport for London declined to renew Uber's licence to operate in London due to the firm's poor record regarding reporting criminal offences and carrying out driver background checks.

Uber's license expired on 1 October, but its drivers can continue to operate while it pursues an appeal. While it has not yet done so, it has a deadline of 13 October to do so.

The ride-hailing company has since apologised and offered to make concessions.

The meeting was arranged after an approach from Uber and at London mayor Sadiq Khan's request, the BBC reported.

Khosrowshahi is also currently fighting a power struggle with ex-chief executive Travis Kalanick and is trying to curtail his power on Uber's board.