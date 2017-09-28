Emily Tan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Uber's new boss to meet with TfL

Uber's new chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, is meeting with London transport commissioner Mike Brown later today to discuss the loss of its licence.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi
Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi

On 22 September, Transport for London declined to renew Uber's licence to operate in London due to the firm's poor record regarding reporting criminal offences and carrying out driver background checks. 

Uber's license expired on 1 October, but its drivers can continue to operate while it pursues an appeal. While it has not yet done so, it has a deadline of 13 October to do so.

The ride-hailing company has since apologised and offered to make concessions.

The meeting was arranged after an approach from Uber and at London mayor Sadiq Khan's request, the BBC reported.

Khosrowshahi is also currently fighting a power struggle with ex-chief executive Travis Kalanick and is trying to curtail his power on Uber's board. 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

MEDIA
Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
Ocean

Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

MEDIA
Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

Promoted

September 28, 2017

Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

September 28, 2017

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards