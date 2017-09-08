Uefa taps Hegerberg, Messi, Ronaldo and Pogba for #EqualGame campaign

Paul Pogba: Manchester United footballer stars in the campaign

The move is part of Uefa's commitment to ensuring that European football takes a zero-tolerance stance on racism, sexism, homophobia or any form of discrimination. The TV spots will kick off this week ahead of the opening group fixtures of the Uefa Champions League.

The campaign, which was created by London-based Shoot the Company, takes a documentary-style approach. It will include global elite players such as Ada Hegerberg, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi as well as grassroots players and retired players.

The Olympique Lyonnais forward Ada Hegerberg, says she is backing the campaign because she wants everyone, especially young girls, to believe football is for them. She explains: "If we can increase diversity in the game and get more people playing, football and society will be stronger."

Lionel Messi, the FC Barcelona and Argentina forward, has also given his support to the campaign, saying: "The fact that football acts as a leveller in our society is a source of great pride to all of us involved in the game. While everyone is different we’re all united by a common passion for a sport."

He continued: "I’m fully behind Uefa's #EqualGame campaign because I believe in the immense power of sport and its ability to change out outlook on the world."

As well as a television, digital and social activity starring global players, the work also hopes to raise awareness of grassroots initiatives, such as walking football for older players and football for people with physical impairments.

Tom Hillier, founder of Shoot the Company, said: "The ethos of #EqualGame is that, when it comes to their devotion to football, the ordinary and the elite player are on a level playing field and our challenge was to ensure the creative reflected this."

The agency is already working on the second phase of the campaign, which will feature more pan-European grassroots football stories. The #EqualGame activity is scheduled to run until 2020.