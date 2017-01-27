Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

UK adspend forecasts downgraded despite £5bn third quarter

UK adspend growth will be weaker in 2017 as the surge in digital spend slows down.

Mobile ads make up a bigger chunk of total spend than ever before, but growth will slow this year
Mobile ads make up a bigger chunk of total spend than ever before, but growth will slow this year

Total growth was 4.4% in 2016, the latest Advertising Association/Warc Expenditure Report estimates – a drop of 0.8 percentage points on its previous forecast for the year.

The downgrade came despite spend in the third quarter of the year reaching £5.14bn, marking the first time the July – September period has broken the £5bn barrier. The year-on-year growth in the quarter was 4.2% – lower than the 5.1% in the first half of the year.

In 2017, the report is predicting growth of 3.2% – down from 3.3% in the last edition, and 3.8% three months before that. The grand total of UK advertising is now thought to have hit £21.15bn in 2016, and will reach £21.82bn this year.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive at the Advertising Association, said: "That adspend held up after the referendum is another marker of the strength of the UK’s advertising and media industries. As the government gears up for Brexit negotiations and a new industrial strategy, it must prioritise protecting this global advantage."

March towards mobile dominance continues

Internet advertising in 2016 grew 14.4% to £9.96bn and accounted for 47.1% of the total, the report estimates. This year it will grow a further 9.5% to £10.9bn, just shy of half the total.

Mobile, meanwhile, continues to move closer to accounting for half of all digital spend. In 2016 it was £3.83bn and made up 38.4% of the total; this year it will reach £4.82bn and make up 44.2% of digital spend.

The only other media to outgrow the total ad market in 2016 were cinema, up 9.2% to £262m, and outdoor, up 5% to £1.11bn. But both will slow down this year, growing at 2.4% and 2.2% respectively, slower than the overall market.

The next healthiest, radio, will also slow from last year’s 3.9% growth, with total sales of £637m, to 2.1% in 2017.

But TV – the largest non-internet medium by far – is set to avoid a further slowdown, after 2015’s 7.3% growth collapsed to just 1.6% in 2016, taking its value to £5.35bn. It is forecast to hit the same 1.6% growth this year.

And the hard times for print and direct mail are set to continue. National newsbrands suffered an adspend decline in 2016 of 9.8% to £1.1bn; regional newsbrands were down 11.9% to £1.04bn; and magazines fell 6% to £885m. The three formats are set to lose a further 7.9%, 8.6% and 5.1% this year respectively

Direct mail, which grew slightly in 2015, fell 10.4% last year to £1.71bn, and is next year forecast to lose a further 7.8%.

James McDonald, senior data analyst at Warc, said: "Advertising on social platforms, particularly via mobile devices as native articles and videos, will continue to garner surging investment this year as marketers shadow media consumption habits.

"Yet despite this emerging trend, the TV spot, an industry staple, will remain the largest display format by spend in 2017."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump
Share January 27, 2017 Sean Czarnecki

1 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

#BoycottUber trended on Twitter on Friday morning after its CEO said the company was willing to work with the Trump administration.

Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

2 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

3 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

4 Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

Cosmopolitan launches influencer network with River Island as first client

5 Cosmopolitan launches influencer network with River Island as first client

6 Grey and Mindshare open personalised live ad arm

Share0 shares

7 A view from Dave Trott: Data can't think

Share0 shares

8 Arthur Sadoun succeeds Maurice Lévy as Publicis Groupe Chairman and CEO

Share0 shares

9 Saatchi & Saatchi scoops HSBC global brand task

Share0 shares

10 Marketing in the age of the troll

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

2 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

4 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

UK adspend forecasts downgraded despite £5bn third quarter

UK adspend forecasts downgraded despite £5bn third quarter

Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Fight ad-blocking by building better products

Fight ad-blocking by building better products

Watch: How NFL is engaging UK audiences ahead of the Super Bowl

Watch: How NFL is engaging UK audiences ahead of the Super Bowl

Nine in ten advertisers review programmatic contracts for more transparency

Nine in ten advertisers review programmatic contracts for more transparency

More