UKTV top marketer Clapp joins Thinkbox board

UKTV's top marketer Zoe Clapp has joined the board of commercial TV trade body Thinkbox alongside some of the leading sales chiefs in the broadcast media industry.

Zoe Clapp: appointed chief marketing and communications officer at UKTV last year
Clapp, who was appointed chief marketing and communications officer at UKTV last year, replaces Jan Gooze-Zijl, its chief financial and operations officer, as UKTV’s representative on the Thinkbox board. 

The other board shareholder directors are Jonathan Allan, sales director at Channel 4; Kelly Williams, managing director of commercial atITV; John Litster, managing director of Sky Media; and Andrew Mallandaine, sales director, Turner Media innovations.

Together, Thinkbox’s shareholders represent over 99% of commercial TV advertising revenue through their owned and partner TV channels.

The Thinkbox board is currently chaired by Mallandaine. The chair is a rolling position which is held for a year before it passes to another Thinkbox shareholder director.

Last December Thinkbox launched a TV spot promoting the power of television advertising with a film depicting an alien invasion of the Earth, created by Red Brick Road.

Lindsey Clay, chief executive of Thinkbox, said: "I’m delighted to welcome Zoë who I know will bring enormous energy and talent and help us continue in our mission to get TV the credit it deserves.

"We’ve always been very lucky with our board. They challenge us, advise us and have always been an incredible support to Thinkbox in everything we do."

 

