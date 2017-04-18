UM wins Accenture global strategic media planning and buying

Roxanne Taylor: Accenture’s chief marketing and communications officer

The media agency, part of IPG Mediabrands, has been tasked with building personalised, cross-channel media strategies and to optimize digital, mobile and social media.

The new media activity will include developing targeted engagement strategies that bring Accenture’s "New Applied. Now" insights and industry updates to key audiences.

The account moves from WPP’s MEC, which has worked with Accenture since 1987.

Accenture turned heads last year after buying independent agency Karmarama, and becoming the first consulting firm to move into the advertising business.

This year it agreed to buy a majority stake in Germany digital agency SinnerSchrader – it’s tenth acquisition since 2013.

Roxanne Taylor, Accenture’s chief marketing and communications officer, said: "Making meaningful connections demands responsiveness. Offering the right information and insights when, where and how people want it.

"Teaming with UM, we will use bold, innovative ways, across a range of platforms and channels, to reach and engage clients, recruits and Accenture people around the world."