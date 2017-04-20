Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

UM wins Coach media account

UM, the full-service marketing and media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, has been named media agency of record for US luxury fashion house Coach.

UM wins Coach media account

The decision follows a competitive pitch, after a review was called last year.

UM will deliver customised media buying and planning services for Coach across nine markets in the Americas and Asia.

Carlos Becil, chief marketing officer at Coach, said: "We look forward to working with UM as our media agency of record. We are excited to see the media integration and creativity that they can bring in support of our global brand transformation."

Daryl Lee, global chief executive at UM, said: "Coach is an iconic American brand with a rich heritage of craftsmanship. Our markets around the world are keen to bring the next level of integrated planning and digital and data innovation to Coach."

The win follows a series of others for UM that include Fitbit, Hulu and Accenture. Existing clients include BMW, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign
Share
April 20, 2017 Simon Gwynn

1 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Carlsberg has hired Mads Mikkelsen, star of Casino Royale and TV series Hannibal, to feature in the lager brand's new campaign, "The Danish Way".

Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

2 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

3 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

4 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

@Ida_Eng

5 Twitter compares Starbucks' #unicornfrappuccino to poop of Squatty Potty unicorn

6 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

7 Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Share0 shares

8 Why T-Mobile is teaming up with Gorillaz to tear down the walls between the virtual world and reality

Share0 shares

9 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

Share0 shares

10 Poll: Should Wendy's just give Carter his damn nuggs?

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

7 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

8 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

9 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

Collin reunites with Wilkins at Karmarama

Collin reunites with Wilkins at Karmarama

How an AI caused a fruit-cocktail sellout for Dole

How an AI caused a fruit-cocktail sellout for Dole

What global FMCG brands can learn from Weetabix's Chinese flop

What global FMCG brands can learn from Weetabix's Chinese flop

How three surf lovers are building 'Africa's first great global brand'

How three surf lovers are building 'Africa's first great global brand'

What the older generation really wants from marketers

What the older generation really wants from marketers

More