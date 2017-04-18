UN partners with video creation platform Showbox to celebrate Human Rights declaration

The campaign is in association with cloud-based video creation platform Showbox, and invites people around the world to record and submit videos of themselves reciting any of the 30 articles of the declaration in any of the 135 languages available on the platform.

Effi Atad, co-founder and chief executive of Showbox, said: "We are so proud to have developed technology that is helping the UN increase global awareness for human rights. We can’t think of a better use of our technology than helping the UN engage with people around the world about human rights."

Maher Nasser, the UN's acting under-secretary-general for global communications, said: "Video is among the most engaging forms of content today, especially for young people.

"As such, it can be a great tool to raise awareness of human rights through participatory videos created by people around the world. We are always excited when technology creates opportunities to engage wider audiences around the globe in promoting human rights."