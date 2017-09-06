Claire Beale
Uncommon spells out collaboration approach in 'Uncontract'

Uncommon, the new agency launched yesterday by the former Grey management team of Nils Leonard, Lucy Jameson and Natalie Graeme, has unveiled details of its approach to working with talent.

The agency is compiling a global roster of strategic and creative collaborators to work on briefs as they come in and has created an "uncontract" to crystallise the way it wants to work with this talent base.

The "uncontract" was born out of the frustrations Uncommon’s founders experienced extracating themselves from their WPP contracts when they resigned from Grey.

The trio spent a year working through their notice periods and non-compete obligations, though Leonard had to take legal advice in order to curtail his year-long non-compete restrictions.

Describing the "uncontract", Graeme said: "We want to reframe perceptions and the way talent is talked about in the industry. The two worst words on a contract are Freelance and Permanent. The terms freelance and permanent have come to mean ‘I don’t give a crap about you’ or ‘I own you, so do what you’re told’."

Uncommon’s Uncontract

Taking Open to a new level.

By working the way the way you are you are closed without knowing it.

Closed to new ideas. Closed to new people.

The uncontract is about being continually open to influence.

How would you like to work?

How much would you like to get paid?

How?

 

This is about a new level of empowerment.

You are in control of how you work best. We will back it. The same way we will back your take on a problem. That’s the rarest thing in our game, it’s called trust.

We trust you to make the most of a freedom in how you work.

And make the most of a freedom in what you make.

 

The two worst words on a contract: Freelance. Permanent.

We’re all just people, sharing ideas, making money. 

People are a gift. Our time together is a gift.

It’s a new view of freelance. It’s a new view of permanent.

Not being owned doesn’t mean not supported. Or not paid.

 

Are you selling your soul during the day to giving your heart after 6?

You shouldn’t be.

