Gurjit Degun
Added 31 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Unibet owner Kindred picks Initiative for UK media

Kindred, the European online gambling company, has awarded its media planning and buying account to Intitative.

Unibet's 2016 campaign 'Luck is no coincidence', created by Karmarama
Unibet's 2016 campaign 'Luck is no coincidence', created by Karmarama

The IPG Mediabrands agency will work across UK-facing brands Unibet, Stan James, Bingo.com and Maria Casino. Nielsen figures show that the group spent £4.5m in the UK in 2016.

Initiative pitched against Havas Media and incumbent Goodstuff Communications.

Kindred reported profit before tax of £22.9m for the second quarter of the year, which includes the £2.6m acquisition of 32Red. In the same period last year, pre-tax profit was £15.4m.

Last year Unibet appointed Karmarama as its UK creative agency after a competitive pitch. The brand and Accenture-owned creative agency won the Grand Prix at the 2016 DMA Awards for "Luck is no coincidence".

James Temperley, head of broadcast at Initiative UK, said: "Like Initiative, [Kindred] boast a real people-focused business with a strong culture and a digital DNA, so we are confident that we will work extremely well together. They also have exceptionally strong brands in this very exciting and fast-paced field."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Promoted

Added 40 hours ago
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

BRANDS
Chris Tung, chief marketing officer of Alibaba Group, speaks at Cannes Lions

Promoted

August 21, 2017

One click away: Alibaba's data marketing suite

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Promoted

August 16, 2017

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend
Share August 23, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend

WPP shares have crashed more than 10% after the world's biggest ad group cut its revenue forecast and warned growth was behind budget.

Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse

2 Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse

From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

3 From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

Analysts on WPP: 'expected bad, got worse'

4 Analysts on WPP: 'expected bad, got worse'

WPP buys design agency Design Bridge

5 WPP buys design agency Design Bridge

6 101 brand axed as MullenLowe completes buyout

Share0 shares

7 Agencies need to fish for talent outside advertising, new Dentsu Aegis HR chief says

Share0 shares

8 IPG Mediabrands global mobile chief departs

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4: 17-minute ad breaks for Bake Off is not a record

Share0 shares

10 Snapchat 'will overtake Facebook among US teens' this year

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

7 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares