Simon Gwynn
Added 18 minutes ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Unilever snubs Kraft Heinz over 'meritless' takeover bid

Unilever has loudly rejected a takeover bid worth about $143bn (£115bn) from US rival Kraft Heinz, saying it sees "no merit, either financial or strategic" in the offer.

Will Beanz soon mean Unilever?
Will Beanz soon mean Unilever?

It said the proposal, which represents a premium of Unilever’s share price at the close of yesterday, "fundamentally undervalues" Unilever.

It added that it "does not see the basis for any further discussions."

Kraft Heinz's bid for the UK/Dutch FMCG giant emerged earlier today.

In a statement confirming it had made an approach for Unilever, Kraft Heinz admitted that its initial approach had been rejected, but said it "looked forward to working to reach agreement on the terms of a transaction."

But Unilever later released its own statement, making clear it would not be giving in easily.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims
Share February 13, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Jaguar Land Rover has suspended all its digital advertising in the UK following last week's investigation by The Times which named the company among brands which unwittingly funded terror groups.

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

2 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

3 Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

4 Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

5 Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

6 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

Share0 shares

7 How Domino's and Crispin Porter & Bogusky transformed the pizza chain into a tech company

Share0 shares

8 Dunnhumby chief Simon Hay steps down

Share0 shares

9 Protein World's Khloe Kardashian leotard ad spurs fresh criticism

Share0 shares

10 Sandals and Marie Curie join online ads freeze after 'terror funding' claims

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

5 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

6 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

Share0 shares

Just published

Unilever snubs Kraft Heinz over 'meritless' takeover bid

Unilever snubs Kraft Heinz over 'meritless' takeover bid

Kraft confirms merger talks with Unilever

Kraft confirms merger talks with Unilever

The luxury fashion brands that are winning with UK millennials

The luxury fashion brands that are winning with UK millennials

Body Shop 'won't advertise' in Daily Mail due to editorial stance

Body Shop 'won't advertise' in Daily Mail due to editorial stance

Dave Dye departs JWT as head of art

Dave Dye departs JWT as head of art

More