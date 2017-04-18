Emily Tan
Added 23 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Unilever turnover grows 6% to €13.3bn

Unilever performed solidly in the first quarter, reporting year-on-year turnover growth of 6.1% to €13.3bn (£11.15bn).

Dove Baby was launched in the UK using an AI-image of the 'perfect mum'
Dove Baby was launched in the UK using an AI-image of the 'perfect mum'

In today's financial statement, chief executive Paul Polman credited the company's 'Connected for Growth' programme which involved the consolidation of its local and global marketing units

"The actions we are taking keep us on track for another year of underlying sales growth ahead of our markets, in the 3 – 5% range. We also expect an improvement in underlying operating margin this year of at least 80 basis points and strong cash flow," Polman said. 

He also said that shareholder dividends would be raised by 12%, a move which should help appease those that felt disgruntled over Unilever's sound rejection of Kraft Heinz' proposed merger

The statement made no reference to the proposed merger by Kraft Heinz but it did offer turnover figures for its food and refreshment divisions that excluded spreads - the division it plans to sell

In the first three months of the year, Unilever's food and refreshment division, excluding spreads, reported a turnover of €4.7bn. Including spreads, that figure becomes €5.5bn with an underlying sales growth of 2.2%.

This indicates Unilever's spreads division reported sales of €800m. 

Overall, Unilever's underlying sales grew 2.9%. Its refreshment, home care and personal care divisions "grew ahead of our markets", partly driven by new launches including Dove Baby in the UK and the US

On the other hand, sales in foods were flat due to "a later Easter". 

Excluding spreads, underlying sales growth was 3.4% with volume sales up 0.3%. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal
Share April 18, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal

Sky and Virgin Media are reportedly in advanced discussions over a deal to bring Virgin Media to AdSmart, Sky's targeted ad network.

Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

2 Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

3 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

4 Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

5 Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

6 Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

Share0 shares

7 Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

Share0 shares

8 Grey poaches Martin London's MD Browne

Share0 shares

9 The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Share0 shares

10 Share a Coke campaign returns with holiday twist

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans
Shares0

4 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever
Shares0

5 Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

10 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

Just published

ASA stamps down on record number of ads in 2016

ASA stamps down on record number of ads in 2016

Netto gives Easter Bunny reboot the Hollywood treatment

Netto gives Easter Bunny reboot the Hollywood treatment

Brand entertainment is entering a brave new world

Brand entertainment is entering a brave new world

Condé Nast hits out at The Sunday Times Style over readership numbers

Condé Nast hits out at The Sunday Times Style over readership numbers

From 'die-hards' to 'devastated pessimists', early thoughts from the Brexit election voter tribes

From 'die-hards' to 'devastated pessimists', early thoughts from the Brexit election voter tribes

More