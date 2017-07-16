Unilever's mustard marriage halted as RB food brands sold to rival bidder

The sales includes brands such as French's mustard and Frank's RedHot sauce – both popular in the US.

A number of major companies had been reported to be bidding, including Unilever. Had the British company been successful, it would have seen French’s come under the same roof as Unilever’s Colman’s and Maille brands of mustard, as well as Hellmann’s.

However, the deal will make McCormick the world’s third biggest condiments company, behind Unilever and Kraft Heinz, according to The Telegraph.

McCormick chief executive Lawrence E Kurzius said: "RB Foods' focus on creating products with simple, high-quality ingredients makes it a perfect match for McCormick as we continue to capitalise on the growing consumer interest in healthy, flavourful eating."