Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Love is in air and lovey-dovey campaigns are on the airwaves.... Campaign brings you the heartbreakers of this year's Valentine's Day campaigns by brands.

Burger King (France)

The fast food giant has come up with a new lid for its soft drink cups which allows Valentines' couples to use two straws in order to share a drink. 

The ad was produced by Buzzman and Productman.

Burger King (Israel)

Kids famously have their own meal at Burger King, but shouldn't adults have their own version too on Valentine's Day?

Not only does the meal come with two Whopper hamburgers and two portions of french fries, there are two beers and an "adult toy" to enjoy once you get home.  

The ad was created by Leo Burnett Israel (copywriter: Oren Ben Naim;  art director: Meital Miller).

Deliveroo

Apparently new research suggests British couples would be happy to have a "third wheel" on Valentine's Day, so Deliveroo have really run (or cycled?) with it. The delivery app's brand ad stars Kevin, a single man who is "soul-crushingly alone" - ouch.

Coco de Mer

Baywatch is making a comeback and so is Pamela Anderson: 'Pammy' is fronting a campaign from Coco de Mer encouraging women to take back control of Valentine's Day. She returns home to prepare for Valentine’s night – undressing, playing music and sprinkling rose petals on her bed. But instead of waiting for a romantic partner, she is actually getting ready to spend the night alone with a sex toy. The film ends with her saying, "Fuck Valentine’s Day." Language!

The film was directed by Rankin and created by his agency, The Full Service.

Swarovski

Swarovski has unveiled its new Valentine’s Day TV ad, starring Karlie Kloss in her second TV spot for the brand. Spoiler alert: there is a lot of motorcycle-riding and necklace-flashing in this film.

The ad was created by The Communication Store and directed by Craig McDean through Laird and Partners.

Droga5 London

The creative agency is pushing cards with 'ugly' endangered animals to provide a heart-warming but serious message to this year's day of love.

Droga5  persuaded printing company Screaming Colour, picture agency Shutterstock and a number of photographers to help produce them at a discounted rate to make as much money from the cards as possible, with all profits being shared between a number of charities. To buy the cards, go to uglyandforgotten.com.

Rays of Sunshine

The charity that supports children and young people with serious or life-limiting illness has today launched the #Kisses4Wishes campaign with a wraparound cover in Time Out London. 

Creative agency Blue Latitude Health provided strategy and creative consultancy for free to support he campaign, which was pioneered by 15-year-old bone cancer survivor Caitlin. 

Danone

Aptawelt, the German Danone Nutricia Early Life Nutrition brand, has launched a Valentine’s Day campaign to reveal the life-long impact of the love parents give their baby.

The ad was created by Unlimited (copywriter: Tim Lines; art director: Ian Bates), directed by Ian Seineder through Dropout, with media handled by MEC.  

