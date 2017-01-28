Omar Oakes
Value Retail seeks agency for £10m Euro media task

Value Retail, the owner of outlet shopping centres including Bicester Village, has launched a review of its estimated £10m European media account.

Bicester Village: owned by Value Retail

Agencies were contacted with a request for information last week. It is understood that Value Retail wants to make an appointment by the end of March. Creativebrief is overseeing the process. 

Value Retail’s spend is primarily in digital, with some outdoor and press. Dentsu Aegis Network handles media in the UK and some European markets.

The brand appointed Leagas Delaney to its global creative account last year. The agency partnered photographer and director Ellen von Unwerth to create the "Destination happy" online campaign, which launched this month.

Value Retail also operates in Antwerp, Barcelona, Bologna, Brussels, Cologne, Dublin, Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, Munich and Paris. 

The company has opened two sites in China in the past two years: Suzhou Village and Shanghai Village.

Value Retail did not comment. 

