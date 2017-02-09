Simon Gwynn
Added 13 minutes ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Vaping brand rapped by ASA for kid-friendly Christmas ads

E-cigarette brand The Vapes has had a trio of billboard ads banned by the Advertising Standards Authority, after the watchdog ruled their cartoon imagery could appeal to children.

Vaping brand rapped by ASA for kid-friendly Christmas ads

The three ads, seen in December, feature stylised drawings of Father Christmas, a gingerbread man and an elf using e-cigarettes, with the text "All Santa/he/elves want for Christmas".

Three complaints suggested that the cartoony imagery of the ads was irresponsible because it could appeal to children.

Brand owner Fischen Medical, said the visuals had been specifically designed not to look like traditional seasonal imagery, which it thought would be likely to resonate with under-18s – but instead were intended to provide an almost sinister twist on the festive season, which it believed would only gain recognition from adults.

But the ASA said that regardless of the brand’s intention, the ads featured cartoons of well-known characters, drawn in a child-like style, which meant they were likely to appeal to people under 18. It ruled that they breached the CAP Code and said they must not appear again in their current form.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016
Share February 09, 2017

1 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

The Power 100 is the definitive guide to the marketing industry's brightest stars.

Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

2 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

3 Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

4 Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

5 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

6 Boots hands £80m UK creative account to Ogilvy

Share0 shares

7 Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Share0 shares

8 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

Share0 shares

9 Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

Share0 shares

10 Costa calls global ad review

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Vaping brand rapped by ASA for kid-friendly Christmas ads

Vaping brand rapped by ASA for kid-friendly Christmas ads

Dentsu posts flat profits for 2016 but no mention of the year's crises

Dentsu posts flat profits for 2016 but no mention of the year's crises

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Pernod Ricard CEO talks 'hometainment', transparency and traceability

Pernod Ricard CEO talks 'hometainment', transparency and traceability

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

More