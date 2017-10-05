VCCP dominates Charity sector in Campaign Big Awards

Macmillan 'Life with cancer' by VCCP

The agency received one nominations for the "Life with cancer" campaign for Macmillan and individual nominations for its "Mate", "Dad" and "Lover" executions.

Six other agencies have also received nominations in this category. These are Anomaly for "Cancer is happening" for Cancer Research; Bartle Bogle Hegarty’s "CPR Babygrow" for St John Ambulance; Grey London’s "Swear jar" for Comic Relief; J Walter Thompson for "Ash to art" for Glasgow School of Art; McCann London for "Reality Xmas" for Doctors of the World and Y&R London’s "Dyslexic sperm bank" for Made by Dyslexia.

