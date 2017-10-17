Gurjit Degun
Veuve Clicquot revives widow series exploring seven deadly sins

Veuve Clicquot is reviving its widow series with an experience around the seven deadly sins.

The annual event is a four-storey installation that has been curated by fashion maverick Carine Roitfeld.

The brand is working with top designers Tom Ford, Fendi, Atsuko Kudo, Gianvito Rossi, as well as artists Patrick Kinmonth and Antonio Monfreda, to create the experience.

There will be areas featuring the different sins such as wrath with lavish fabrics and a couture outfit, and latex dresses for the sin of lust.

The event runs on 20 and 21 October in Islington, and guests will be offered a glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.

Tickets are £37.42 with half of the proceeds going to amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research.

