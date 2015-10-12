Omar Oakes
Viacom taps MTV exec to lead Nickelodeon's marketing team

Viacom-owned children's channel Nickelodeon UK & Ireland has appointed company veteran Virginia Monaghan to lead its creative, marketing and communications team.

Virginia Monaghan: joined Viacom in 1991
Monaghan, who has worked across MTV and Comedy Central since joining Viacom International Media Networks in 1991, will start as vice-president, creative, marketing and communications on 9 January.

She will report to general manager of Nickelodeon UK & Ireland, Alison Bakunowich, who was the previous occupant of Monaghan’s role between 2011 and 2014.

Monaghan was promoted last year from vice-president of music commissioning and content for MTV UK to vice-president of commercial and marketing experiences, where she was responsible for advertiser-funded and sponsored content across MTV and Comedy Central.

In that role she worked with Sky Media, Viacom’s UK sales house, and Viacom’s ad sales team Viacom Velocity International.

Across her career at MTV Monaghan has worked on events such as Lick Parties with Trevor Nelson, MTV Dance Ibiza residencies and Gonzo On Tour with Zane Lowe. She is credited with growing Comedy Central’s Friendsfest last year from a 5,000 capacity single-venue event to a nationwide tour, visited by over 60,000.

Bakunowich said: "Virginia brings to Nickelodeon her expertise in elevating brands beyond the screens and into the daily lives of audiences and this knowledge will be key for building the Nickelodeon business.

"Nickelodeon has proved itself as number one for families in 2016 as shown in our ratings, the popularity of our consumer products and the success of our first ever UK Slimefest. I am sure Virginia will build on this momentum to take our brands even further."

