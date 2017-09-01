Video ad-serving that might actually work: the new app reality

Intowow's new tech serves latency-free VPAID content for the first time.

We're not meeting video ad demand. Poor latency, viewability issues and invalid content create ad serving issues – and until now, there are few answers.

Proprietary new technology from Intowow can now serve latency-free Video Player Ad-Serving Interface

Definition (VPAID) content, making the largest source of cross-screen video ad demand viable for all in-app ad placements for the first time. The latest version of the technology – VPAID 2.0 – is HTML5-compatible, keeping the format alive as Flash dies.

Making VPAID a reliable option for in-app executions benefits both developers and advertisers. For

advertisers, using VPAID in apps creates targeted, trackable, interactive opportunities to

diversify ad buys and reduce reliance on Facebook or other outlets. For publishers, increased ad demand raises fill rates and drives yield optimisation with more bidders in play. Higher fill rates and higher prices mean higher revenue.

Until very recently, Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) videos, which allow for basic ad serving, was the only option for in-app use. But industry sources suggest VAST-format content satisfies only a fraction of all cross-screen video demand.

VPAID is a JavaScript (JS)-based format that offers interactive functions and uses JS tags for the viewability tracking that VAST lacks – it could make up for the available cross-screen video ad demand. Until now, a substantial slice of valuable ad demand has been inaccessible to developers for at least three reasons: latency, third-party viewability certification and high fail rates due to invalid content.

VPAID videos regularly suffer from latency of three to 10 (or more) seconds due to the processing time

required to interpret the many layers of JavaScript that delivers most VPAID files. That kind of wait time destroys viewability and negatively impacts the app’s user experience. Eliminating latency makes in-app VPAID placements appealing to advertisers, providing assurance that premium content benefits from premium execution as well as device-targeted impressions.

Meeting the standards

Viewability is always a hot topic because verifying when a video ad is in view on the user’s screen is a tricky science. While browsers have their own authorised viewability reporting, JavaScript and HTML5 are unable to read app interfaces accurately. For apps to provide reliable viewability metrics, the developer’s SSP SDK must be certified by Moat and/or IAS, which provide the industry standards for cross-platform analytics.

Due to the layers of code inherent to VPAID – which allow for better tracking and interactivity – the possibility of code errors increases, which in turn increases the likelihood of ad failures or invalid content. Code errors cause failed ad requests, which result in developers serving less ads and making less money.

Thanks to a breakthrough in JavaScript communication and early viewability certification, Intowow solves these challenges and makes in-app VPAID programmatic and ad serving possible. Through a machine-learning process that accelerates JavaScript interpretation while simultaneously verifying content validity,

Intowow SDK serves latency-free VPAID content and removes blank ad-screens.

As an early-adopter of both Moat and IAS certifications, Intowow provides accurate viewability metrics and uses that data to meet advertiser requests such as viewable cost per thousand impressions (vCPM).

For advertisers, this increase in cross-screen functionality extends the reach and execution of campaigns to include in-app video, while offering greater functionality and control of in-app content. With app use at an all-time high and advertisers already paying a premium for mobile video-views, developers have the potential to reach and monetise previously inaccessible video ad demand.

Intowow partners with app developers who refuse to compromise on their UX. The Intowow Marketplace

delivers premium video content from advertisers who demand flawless in-app ad execution. The result is an increasingly native experience that serves users, developers and advertisers better than ever before.

Intowow is now booking meetings for Dmexco, from 12-15 September. To set up a meeting at Dmexco or introductory phone call, contact info@intowow.com.

