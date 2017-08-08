Promoted
Video: Cheil for Samsung - a winning blend of tech and tradition

At Campaign's Creative Tech Awards, Cheil Worldwide won overall Platinum for their work for Samsung. Mark Bell, chief experience officer at Dare asks Cheil's creatives how they did it...

Dare's Mark Bell chatted to Cheil creatives Senan Lee and Pansy Aung, the brains behind Samsung’s ‘World Choir’ campaign to launch Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatch and overall platinum winners at Campaign’s inaugural Creative Tech Awards.

Lee explained how, in an oversaturated wearables market, they used both technology and tradition to enable people to see smartwatches in a different light – in this case using the watch to visualise what happens to people when they sing. Displaying the biometric data of choirs turned a traditional outdoor campaign into a tourist experience over the busy festive period.  

Aung explained that she hoped to see more of a trend towards innovative new ideas to sell products in saturated markets such as wearables, saying: "People are going to be more imaginative about how data can be visualised."

The campaign won Gold for ‘Best use of experiential technology’ and Platinum overall at Campaign's Creative Tech Awards. Find out more about the winning campaigns here.

