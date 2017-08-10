Promoted
Video: 'Girl Effect' tackles poverty with tech

Seenit founder Emily Forbes talks to Laura Scanlon, founder & director of TEGA about her Gold winning work to promote change for girls living in poverty.

TEGA (Technology Enabled Girl Ambassadors) won Gold for Best Use of Customer Insight at the Campaign Tech Awards for the 'Girl Effect' campaign. What made the campaign stand out?

As Scanlon explains, to make change happen for girls we need a more authentic understanding of their lives. Breaking away from traditional and largely flawed methodologies of conducting research, TEGA provided a solution which allowed girls to open up, and provide direct and personal feedback. Armed with bespoke mobile phones, girls with no research or smartphone experience, and low literacy, were able to provide first-hand data fast. 

TEGA is being scaled globally, providing a live insight into hard-to-reach communities for NGOs, governments and the private sector, securing a brighter future for the girls and their communities. 

