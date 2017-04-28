Omar Oakes
Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays choose Proximity for combined CRM task

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays have appointed Proximity London to handle the two sister brands' CRM business after it was consolidated for the first time.

Virgin Holidays: has consolidated its CRM account with sister brand Virgin Atlantic
Proximity, which had begun working for Virgin Holidays last year on a project, defeated MBA and Karmarama for the combined account in a process handled by Creativebrief.

Lida stopped working with Virgin Holidays last year, while Virgin Atlantic split with Naked Communications. Naked closed its London office after the contract with Virgin Atlantic ended in March.

Proximity will be tasked with putting the brands' shared customers at the heart of their communication strategies for flights, holidays and the Flying Club loyalty programme.

The work will include a strategy for comms, data and tech, CRM and creative. It signals a departure from previous relationships as both brands seek to bring more of its campaign implementation in-house.

Crozier did a good job for ITV, but his exit leaves questions

Could the language women use on their CVs contribute to an unequal gender pay gap?

More Th>n's brand relaunch stars 'cool and calm' Nordic character

Election slogans reveal there's only one party trying to win a majority

