How Vizeum created a data-driven Christmas for Irish sport streaming service

Introduction

RTÉ GAAGO is a pay-per-view digital video streaming service enabling people outside of Ireland to watch Ireland’s national sport matches live via the GAAGO website, and is available in 157 countries with top sales regions being UK, USA, Dubai, Australia and New Zealand.

Offering Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) fans worldwide an opportunity to reinforce their emotional connection with the games and be there on match day, consumers can sign up for either a season pass or pay to watch individual matches. Having launched successfully in 2014, it was vital we continued to build on the success of the 2015 season and the growth targets for 2016 posed a significant challenge. By identifying the Christmas period as a prime opportunity to recruit a new audience, gifters, we have been able to achieve more than half of the 2016 full year sales target, before the season has even begun.

Insights

People miss the simple things from home when they are away, particularly at Christmas. The GAA is quintessentially Irish and something that the diaspora love to stay in touch with, even when they are thousands of miles from home. We knew that RTÉ GAAGO was the perfect platform to facilitate this connection. In the same way, Irish people at home could feel connected to loved ones abroad in other countries, by gifting them access to RTÉ GAAGO. We knew this gave us a unique opportunity to sell to two unique audiences over the Christmas period; people buying for loved ones abroad, and people who wanted to connect with home during the Christmas period.

Challenges

For this campaign we faced multiple challenges.

We needed to create a strategy to drive sales for a year-long RTÉ GAAGO season pass in December. But, the product wasn’t available until the GAA championship started in May. So we would be asking users to pay for a year’s membership now, but fresh content, in terms of live games, wouldn’t be available for five months. It was a case of pay now, buy later.

1. When the GAA season starts, users can buy a pay-per-view version of the product, meaning they pay for just one game without the year-long commitment. We knew from previous activity during 2015, that pay-per-view games made up the majority of sales. However, during this campaign period, the only product available was the season pass.

2. Time was a major pressure. We had a database of 50,000 subscribers, but our right to communicate with them was going to expire on the 31 Dec, so we needed to act fast and recruit them back to the database now in order to avoid losing a highly cost efficient prospect pool.

3. Additionally, the database available to us was consolidated in terms season pass or PPV customers, with no way to differentiate. We were presented with having to up-sell a season pass to 2015 customers who had purchased PPV.

4. Finally, we knew that retaining customers would be an essential, but acquiring new customers was equally important to the business. So, in a nutshell, we had to push our paid media channels to tactically reach previous and new potential buyers of the year-long GAA pass

Execution

We developed a highly targeted and effective retention and recruitment strategy utilising; display, paid social and PPC, all harnessing data focused innovations.

Retention

We sent an e-mail to the entire 50,000 2015 customer database, as a brand communication, wishing them a happy Christmas in early December, with the aim of putting RTÉ GAAGO back on their radar. By integrating a floodlight tag on the e-mail sent, we created an audience of any user who opened the mail.

This allowed us to target them using our programmatic trading desk with display ads offering them a 15% discount. If any of these users didn’t complete a purchase, we then re-targeted them with a Facebook Link Ad, giving an additional prompt to purchase.

We then downloaded all the email addresses of the 35K who didn’t open the mail, and created a custom audience on social media using exact e-mail addresses. We seeded a generic awareness RTÉ GAAGO message first and then followed it with a harder working drive-to-sale message. We also took the same list and ran a search campaign targeting the users who users who didn’t open.

If they clicked on the PPC ad, but didn’t complete purchase, we then re-targeted them with a display ad offering 15% discount. Using programmatic display and customer audiences on both social and display, we could reach the 50,000 2015 customers on the database with a sales message.

Acquisition of new customers

To deliver cost efficient scale to this campaign and drive our acquisition targets, we created lookalike audiences using the profiles of our existing customers (those who opened the mail) and targeted this audience with display ads using AMNET (our trading desk).

We overlaid this audience with interest targeting and contextual targeting which allowed us to scale out our activity to a new audience that would be interested in RTÉ GAAGO product, making our approach relevant and efficient. From there, we built another lookalike audience on Facebook overlaid with interest targeting, relevant to users who are likely purchase RTÉ GAAGO.

We de-duplicated users as we received them into our mapped sales funnel, using the on-site data we had available, therefore ensuring we were not re-targeting users who had already purchased. The database of purchasers we built during this campaign were also fed in to our overall database pool (beyond those who had opened the email) and these were used to extend the insights for our custom audience pool.

Given that our existing database was 92% international, our custom lookalike audiences were vital to delivering our strategy of reaching the Irish-based friends and family of those abroad and encouraging gifting.

Innovation

The innovation in this campaign was data driven;

Results

The success of the campaign was so strong, RTÉ GAAGO were over halfway to their 2016 membership pass sales goal before 2016 had even started.

+1200%

Uplift in sales vs December 2014

+555%

Increase in sales to the UK Market YoY

35%

Of sales was retention

€2.97

Return on Investment

