Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand

Voxi says it is a brand created for and by young people aged 25 and under

Voxi, a Sim-only mobile network aimed for people aged 25 and under, will roll out next week and is Vodafone’s first sub-brand in the UK market. Ogilvy & Mather London developed the branding and marketing campaign, which will break on 8 September.

Vodafone says it co-created Voxi’s brand, products and customer experience with young people. The network will offer unlimited data allowance for selected social media and chat apps, unlimited calls and texts, no contract, and endless roaming in Europe.

A group of young artists, musicians and designers will make content for Voxi’s marketing channels, including social media posts and live events.

The brand will also host a series of workshops with four young experts: Anthony Joshua, a world heavyweight champion; Sharmadean Reid, entrepreneur and founder of Wah Nails; Kojey Radical, a musician, spoken word poet and artist; and Snoochie Shy, a DJ, presenter and model.

Along with a film by Ogilvy that will run online and in cinemas, Voxi will be the first advertiser on Snapchat University Stories and use a clickable Twitter video. It will also be a program sponsor for MTV and MTV Music and host a series of surprise activations for university students.

TMW Unlimited is handling CRM and customer engagement for the campaign. The first 10,000 customers who sign up for Voxi will receive a phone case designed by one of three artists or get to create their own online. The artists – Tom Abbiss Smith, Rose Delilah Foden and Dan Whitehead – will join Voxi’s network of 50 youth creators whose content will be featured in brand communications.

Dan Lambrou, head of Voxi, said: "Why should young people make do with the same mobile plans as everyone else, when they use their phones differently and often can’t access the best deals? We’ve worked with hundreds of people aged 25 and under, and have really listened to them.

"They are a generation that’s tired of being stereotyped and talked at, rather than listened to. We created Voxi, a transparent new mobile network that gives young people a platform to connect to the things that matter to them, whatever they’re in to."