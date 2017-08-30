Brittaney Kiefer
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand

Vodafone is collaborating with young creatives to launch its new mobile youth brand.

Voxi says it is a brand created for and by young people aged 25 and under
Voxi says it is a brand created for and by young people aged 25 and under

Voxi, a Sim-only mobile network aimed for people aged 25 and under, will roll out next week and is Vodafone’s first sub-brand in the UK market. Ogilvy & Mather London developed the branding and marketing campaign, which will break on 8 September.

Vodafone says it co-created Voxi’s brand, products and customer experience with young people. The network will offer unlimited data allowance for selected social media and chat apps, unlimited calls and texts, no contract, and endless roaming in Europe.

A group of young artists, musicians and designers will make content for Voxi’s marketing channels, including social media posts and live events.

The brand will also host a series of workshops with four young experts: Anthony Joshua, a world heavyweight champion; Sharmadean Reid, entrepreneur and founder of Wah Nails; Kojey Radical, a musician, spoken word poet and artist; and Snoochie Shy, a DJ, presenter and model.

Along with a film by Ogilvy that will run online and in cinemas, Voxi will be the first advertiser on Snapchat University Stories and use a clickable Twitter video. It will also be a program sponsor for MTV and MTV Music and host a series of surprise activations for university students.

TMW Unlimited is handling CRM and customer engagement for the campaign. The first 10,000 customers who sign up for Voxi will receive a phone case designed by one of three artists or get to create their own online. The artists – Tom Abbiss Smith, Rose Delilah Foden and Dan Whitehead – will join Voxi’s network of 50 youth creators whose content will be featured in brand communications. 

Dan Lambrou, head of Voxi, said: "Why should young people make do with the same mobile plans as everyone else, when they use their phones differently and often can’t access the best deals? We’ve worked with hundreds of people aged 25 and under, and have really listened to them.

"They are a generation that’s tired of being stereotyped and talked at, rather than listened to. We created Voxi, a transparent new mobile network that gives young people a platform to connect to the things that matter to them, whatever they’re in to."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

Promoted

August 30, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

MEDIA
Case study: programmatic as a force for good

Promoted

August 29, 2017

Case study: programmatic as a force for good

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

August 24, 2017
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Promoted

August 23, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share August 30, 2017 Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

2 Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

Media is where agencies are hurting

3 Media is where agencies are hurting

Carlsberg awards global media to Initiative

4 Carlsberg awards global media to Initiative

Walkers campaign asks customers to 'choose or lose' famous flavours

5 Walkers campaign asks customers to 'choose or lose' famous flavours

6 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Share0 shares

8 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

Share0 shares

9 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Share0 shares

10 Gruppo Campari strikes comprehensive deal with WPP

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares