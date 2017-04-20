Vodafone on the hook for millions as it 'prepares to abandon pay-TV ambitions'

Sources at several broadcasters told The Telegraph that the mobile network was seeking to exit the contracts, which typically last three years. It would face substantial penalty fees to do so.

The company’s chief executive, Vittorio Colao, said in February that the pay-TV service, which it announced in 2014, was ready to launch within weeks, but had been put on pause.

Vodafone is a major provider of mobile, broadband and pay-TV bundles in other European markets. But its market share in broadband in the UK pales next to BT, Sky and Virgin.