Vodafone talks up superior signal reliability in first campaign by O&M

The 40-second spot, which debuts during Coronation Street on ITV this evening, aims to drive home Vodafone being named as the UK’s best network for voice by P3 Connect.

It follows the family of eight-year-old Amy, who have promised her tickets to see her favourite pop star, Nathan Sykes, as a birthday present – although they don’t actually go on sale until the following day.

Amy’s uncle is then shown rising early and staying on the phone to the automated ticket line as he travels to work, while taking advantage of a call that never drops.

Bilge Ciftci, head of brand at Vodafone UK, said: "This ad brilliantly captures why we’ve been working hard every day to make our network even bigger and better.

"We know how important is it for our customers to get connected and more importantly stay connected when and where they need it."

The campaign was created by James Manning & Richard Barrett at Ogilvy & Mather, and the film directed by Patrick Duroux for Knucklehead.

The brand was also named London’s top network by the P3 Connect mobile benchmark report, published last November.

Vodafone moved its £50m UK creative account to Ogilvy & Mather last month from the agency's WPP stablemate Grey London, two tears after it had moved from Y&R London (then Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe Y&R - another WPP agency).