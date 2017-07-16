Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Volkswagen talks to shops amid car-finance fears

Volkswagen UK hopes to allay consumer fears that the car industry could go through its own version of the sub-prime loans crisis as it begins agency talks to simplify its finance marketing.

Volkswagen: Pablo and Proximity London currently work on finance activity
Volkswagen: Pablo and Proximity London currently work on finance activity

The car giant’s brief, for Volkswagen Financial Services, includes a strategic focus on simplifying car finance for consumers.

The ballooning credit market has come to the fore in the past year as the number of new cars registered in the UK hit a 12-year high in January, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. This was despite falling household incomes. Nine out of ten buyers now use personal contract purchase plans, according to the Finance & Leasing Association.

Pablo and Proximity London work with Volkswagen Financial Services on strategy and customer engagement respectively across the group’s brands. The review involves roster agencies and may lead to a consolidation.

The brief does not affect Volks-wagen’s relationship with UK above-the-line agencies Adam & Eve/DDB (which handles the Volkswagen brand), Bartle Bogle Hegarty (Audi), Droga5 (Seat) and Fallon (Skoda).

PCPs allow buyers to pay a small deposit and monthly payments over a period of time, with the option of buying or giving back the car at the end. The popularity of the model has meant that the value of car loans in the UK has almost trebled to £31.6bn between 2009 and 2016.

The Bank of England is looking at whether new regulations should be imposed on PCPs.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Marketing responsibility

Car manufacturers have a role to play in correcting "misinformation" around car leasing through their marketing, Jim Holder, editorial director at Autocar, What Car? and PistonHeads, said.

Marketers should do this in a straightforward manner without "spin", he explained: "If you sell finance, you have to tell both sides of the story. There are pros and cons, and you have to be honest about that."

Holder added that car brands are being attacked on two fronts: "Every bit of mud slung at personal contract plans dents consumer confidence in that method of buying a car. At the same time, there’s the prospect of interest rates going up and imported cars getting more expensive." 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance
Share
July 16, 2017 Gurjit Degun

1 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

KFC is focusing on quality and provenance in shift in its marketing to change perceptions about its food in the UK and Ireland.

Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

2 Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

3 Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

4 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

5 Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

6 KFC: why making weird products seems to be a global brand strategy

Share0 shares

7 Mr Bean to welcome tourists to London in mobile phone game

Share0 shares

8 L'Oréal appoints new European marketing chief as Hugh Pile goes on sabbatical

Share0 shares

9 Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

Share0 shares

10 Watch marketing and adland's top names urge industry to fix diversity issue

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
Shares0

3 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Has the promise of brand purpose been overblown?

Share0 shares

10 MediaCom scoops €875m media account for Peugeot-Citroen owner PSA Group

Share0 shares

Just published

Publicis Groupe holds 3% organic growth in Europe

Publicis Groupe holds 3% organic growth in Europe

Aardman and Independent Films launch joint production offer

Aardman and Independent Films launch joint production offer

Google introduces voice based search within analytics

Google introduces voice based search within analytics

Google relaunches Google Glass

Google relaunches Google Glass

Unilever's mustard marriage halted as RB food brands sold to rival bidder

Unilever's mustard marriage halted as RB food brands sold to rival bidder

More